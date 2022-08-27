Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower in the commodity market for the second day in a row. In Kerala, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,120, lower by Rs 280 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price slipped down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. In the last two days, price of precious metal depreciated by Rs 360 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4730, down by Rs 35.

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 51,285 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,927 for 22 carat (10 grams). The gold rate in Delhi is Rs 52,140 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,800 for 22 carat (10 grams). In Kolkata, the price of 24 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 51,980, while 22 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 47,650. In Mumbai, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,980, while the price of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,650.