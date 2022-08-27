Day after J&K leader left Congress, Anand Sharma met Ghulam Nabi Azad

Anand Sharma, the former chairman of the Congress Steering Committee in Himachal Pradesh, met with veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in the capital a day after he tendered his resignation to the party. A source revealed that their meeting took place at Azad’s house in Delhi for more than an hour.

The former minister for Jammu and Kashmir, RS Chib, who left the Congress on August 26, was also present at his home. Days after G23 member of the Congress party Azad declined to lead the campaign committee in Jammu and Kashmir, Anand Sharma made the choice to step down as the party’s steering committee chairman for the Himachal Assembly elections.

It should be noted that Azad’s five-page letter to the Congress high command was nothing short of a humiliation for the party. In his letter of resignation, Azad criticised Rahul Gandhi’s complacency with regard to party operations and pointed out the growing sycophancy within the party. He made the implication that Sonia Gandhi’s son was occupied in his ‘la la land.’

Sharma, on the other hand, declared that he would always be a Congressman and that he would run for office whenever necessary after quitting the Committee. He did highlight the party’s lack of a unified leadership structure and the necessity to keep factionalism in check. In an exclusive interview with India Today, he claimed that factions within the party needed to dissolve in order to maintain Congress’s unity.