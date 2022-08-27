Delhi civic body says, Massive demolition drive conducted in south Delhi this year

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) revealed on Friday that between January 1 and August 18, 2022, a significant demolition and sealing action drive was carried out in the south zone of the city.

As many as 473 demolitions and 157 sealing actions against illegally built properties were reportedly carried out, according to officials, in Said-ul-Azaib, Khirki Extension, Panchsheel Vihar, Chhattarpur, Freedom Fighter Enclave, Kishangarh, Khanpur, Savitri Nagar, Gautam Nagar, and Mehrauli.

The South Zone’s building department’s field staff was only concerned with stopping unauthorised construction by taking demolition and sealing actions. The locations were regularly inspected and unauthorised constructions carried out by unscrupulous builders were identified, stated the officials.

According to the officials, the unscrupulous builders carried out illegal construction in gross violation of several rules and duped the public into purchasing cheaper flats with more ground space.

Massive demolition efforts have been made, according to the MCD, by the department in an effort to deter shady builders from engaging in unauthorised development. These actions left the properties in an uninhabitable state, prohibiting them from being used for habitable or other uses and removing any possibility for more unauthorised building.