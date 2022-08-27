Dubai Metro announces free ride, extended operating hours

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced an extension of Dubai Metro services for two hours on the weekend. RTA updated that on August 27 and 28, Dubai Metro services will be extended from midnight to 2am the next day.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 120 trains today: Full list

RTA also informed that that passengers would be transported for free from Dubai Airport Terminal 3 to Centrepoint Metro Station during these hours. The decision was taken considering the heavy passenger rush and high demand for transportation from the airport due to the end of summer vacation and school holidays.