Gujarat pickpockets purchase luxurious car with stolen money; Arrested

For pickpocketing, two couples were arrested in Gujarat’s Gir-Somnath district. They travelled in an SUV they’d purchased with the money they’d taken.

Sanjay Thakore and his wife Gita, as well as Naresh Bhabhor and his wife Rekha, were named as the accused. According to The Times of India, the couples admitted to committing up to 339 pickpocketing offences in various Gujarat locations over the course of the previous 12 years.

Two pickpocketing reports were lodged at the Veraval police station on August 22. These complaints resulted in the investigation of the incident. Both times, women perpetrated tax fraud. Officers found after reviewing the CCTV tape that the accused women exited a vehicle at the bus depot without any luggage with them. The police became suspicious as a result.

On August 21, a crime of a similar style was committed. Police located the vehicle close to the Indian Rayon factory in Veraval after obtaining its registration number.

Both couples were arrested. An iPhone, Rs. 16,000 in cash, and the car they used the stolen funds to purchase were all recovered by police. The accused admitted during questioning that they would survey the area and decide whether to pickpocket men or women based on the population. In the past, men would commit a crime if there were more men in the area, and vice versa.

The police also found ATM cards, PAN cards, election IDs, and Aadhaar cards in addition to the cash and the car.