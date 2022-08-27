Indian Railways cancels 120 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to fully cancel 102 trains and partially cancel 28 trains today. These trains scheduled to depart today were cancelled due to maintenance and operational reasons. Trains have been cancelled in states including Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and many more.

The national transporter have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. It urged all passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app .

Full list of cancelled trains on August 27:

03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 05366 , 06977 , 08429 , 08430 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09484 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 12129 , 12130 , 12152 , 12221 , 12222 , 12809 , 12810 , 12812 , 12833 , 12834 , 12879 , 12906 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 13425 , 15626 , 17007 , 18029 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 20814 , 20822 , 20948 , 20949 , 20971 , 22512 , 22893 , 22983 , 22984 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36033 , 36034 , 36855 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37823 , 37834 , 37836 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594.

Here is how to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check the full list of short terminated trains.