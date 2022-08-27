Indian Railways give temporary halt for 3 pairs of trains

New Delhi: The North Eastern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to give 3 pairs of trains a temporary halt at the Babhnan railway station in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh.

Train number 15654/15653 Jammu Tawi-Guwahati-Jammu and train number 11123 Gwalior-Barauni Express will stop for 2 minutes for 6 months on an experimental basis.

Train number 15654 Jammu Tawi-Guwahati Express will halt at Babhnan station at 06.19 pm and depart at 06.21 pm with effect from September 3. Train number 15653 Guwahati – Jammu Tawi Express will arrive at Babhnan station at 03.50 pm and leave at 03.52 pm with effect from the journey commencing on September 8.

Train number 11123 Gwalior-Barauni Express will reach the station at 12.07 am and depart at 12.09 am with effect from the journey commencing on September 2.