JBL launches new Bluetooth speaker lineup in India: Specifications and price

Mumbai: American audio equipment manufacturer, JBL launched new Bluetooth speaker lineup in the Indian markets. The new JBL PartyBox 710, PartyBox 110, and PartyBox Encore Essential are compatible with the JBL PartyBox app. The new JBL PartyBox 710 is priced at Rs. 64,999, the PartyBox 110 is priced at Rs. 31,999 and the PartyBox Encore Essential is priced at Rs. 24,599. The new speakers are currently available for purchase through the JBL India website, as well as leading online and retail outlets.

JBL PartyBox 710: The device has an 800W RMS output and offers coloured strobe lights apart from the starry light and a club light. It has dual 2.75 tweeters and 8 woofers and offers a dynamic frequency response range of 35Hz– 20,000Hz. Connectivity option includes Bluetooth v5.1. It can be paired for a bigger stereo sound.

PartyBox 110: The device has a speaker output power of 160W RMS and users can link two speakers together for stereo sound output. It packs an inbuilt rechargeable 36Wh battery. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. It has a frequency response range of 45Hz-20,000Hz and has Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.

JBL Partybox Encore Essential: The new party speaker is rated to deliver 100W of sound output and has a frequency response rate of 50Hz-20,000Hz. It comes with a 17.76Wh battery. The battery can deliver up to six hours of playback time with a single charge. It offers wireless connectivity via Bluetooth v5.1.