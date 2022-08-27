Know how to book tickets for Indian Railways’ Vistadome coaches

New Delhi: Indian Railways introduced vistadome coaches for the first time in Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018. Later, it was introduced in Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express in June 2021 and to the Deccan Queen on the Mumbai-Pune route from August 2021. At present, 33 pairs of Vistadome coaches are attached to trains travelling pan-India including Pune-Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express, Mumbai-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Express, Bhopal-Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi Express, Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Express and many more.

The Vistadome coaches have large glass panels for windows, rotating seats, a glass roof and observation lounges for passengers to take in the surrounding vista of the passing-by landscape.

Each vistadome coach has a seating capacity of 44 seats, 180-degree seat rotation and WiFi-based passenger information systems. The coaches are manufactured by Integral Coach Factory in Chennai on the LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch platform/technology).

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to book tickets for Vistadome coach:

Go to IRCTC’s official website, www.irctc.co.in.

Login by entering your username and password on the website. Add captcha as mentioned

Enter your train journey details, ‘from and to’ details, journey date, category etc.

But for the ‘Class’ select ONLY AC Chair Car or Executive Chair Car while booking for Vistadome coaches and untick the rest of the classes.

Then you will be able to see the ticket fare details

To book tickets, choose the ‘Book Now’ option under the availability option.

In the following pages, you will find the ‘Passenger details,’ ‘review booking,’ and payment options.

Vistadome coach ticket price:

As per the Indian Railways’ circular dated September 6, the base fare of Vistadome AC coaches is 1.1 times of base fare of an executive class of Shatabdi Express trains. Other charges such as reservation fee, superfast charge, Goods and Services Tax (GST), etc. shall be levied separately. There is no concession in the Vistadome coach fare. Minimum chargeable distance is 50 km.