Kollam NEET controversy: Affected girls can opt for re-exam

Kollam: In a major development to NEET frisking row, girl students who faced the ordeal can opt for re-exam. The exam has been slated for September 4 from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM at SN School, Kollam. The re-exam option is only for girl students who appeared for NEET exam centre at Mar Thoma College of Science and Technology, Ayur, Kollam where the frisking stoked controversy.

The information regarding the examination was communicated to the girl students, who faced harassment, over an email by the NTA. Affected students can decide whether to write or not to write the re-exam. If they are not writing, the result of previously held exam will be considered.

National Testing Agency (NTA) which administers the NEET exam had initiated enquiry over the frisking incident at the centre. The re-exam has been decided on the basis of enquiry report. Insensitive and nonsensical kind of frisking happened at many other NEET exam centres across India. It is learnt that the re-exam provision will be available for them too.