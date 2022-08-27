LG launches new Ultra PC laptops: Details

Mumbai: South Korean consumer electronics brand, LG launched 14-inch and 16-inch Ultra PC laptops in Europe. The LG Ultra PC 16U70Q is available in Germany for a starting price of EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the AMD Ryzen 3 5300U model. The LG Ultra PC 14U70Q’s is priced at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 84,000) for the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U variant.

Both these LG laptops have similar specifications. The LG Ultra PC 16U70Q and LG Ultra PC 14U70Q sport 16-inch and 14-inch anti-glare IPS display with a WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. They feature AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors mated with integrated AMD Radeon Vega graphics. They offer up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 SSD storage.

These new laptops laptops are equipped with a 72Wh battery that is claimed to provide up to 21 hours of video playtime. They feature 1.5W dual speakers powered by DTS:X Ultra technology. The LG Ultra PC 16U70Q and LG Ultra PC 14U70Q also has an HD webcam. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.1,Intel Wi-Fi 6 technology, USB Type-C, standard HDMI, and USB Type-A ports as well as a micro SD slot.