Manish Sisodia says, BJP acting like ‘serial killer’ to topple state governments

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, claimed on Friday that the BJP is acting like a serial killer to depose state governments and that the CBI FIR filed against him is totally false and fabricated, days after the CBI conducted raids on his home regarding the rescinded liquor policy.

He was speaking to the Delhi Assembly’s special session. Sisodia accused the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of killing state governments with the aid of the CBI and ED because they were doing good job for the welfare of the public. Sisodia’s accusations were aimed at both men.

He said, ‘Today, the Delhi model of governance spearheaded by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being applauded all over the world, by the biggest newspapers of the developed countries. This is creating insecurity among people sitting in power in the BJP-led central government. They are not interested in making the country No.1 in the world or a developed country, and they don’t want to let others work on this agenda too.’

‘In the past 75 years of independence, none of their governments ever worked on education and health and now when a political party is making efforts, they are trying to break the party instead of taking inspiration from Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) work and implementing it in other parts of the country. In the country today, the BJP-led central government is working like a ‘serial killer’. Wherever they get to know about the good work of any government, they just start planning to topple, murder that government and destroy it,’ Sisodia added.