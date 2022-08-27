Mar-a-Lago raid: Trump lashes out as FBI finds ‘evidence of obstruction’

Former US President Donald Trump called the FBI ‘political hacks and thugs’ and chastised the Justice Department following the release of a heavily redacted version of the affidavit filed in front of the judge while seeking permission to raid his Mar-a-Lago estate.

According to the affidavit, the search was carried out after the FBI spoke with witnesses and discovered ‘probable cause’ to believe that documents containing ‘national defence information’ were present at the property. ‘ There is reason to believe that additional documents containing classified NDI or presidential records subject to record retention requirements are still on the premises’. According to AFP, ‘there is also probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be discovered’.

According to multiple reports, the FBI recovered more than a hundred documents during the August 8 raid on Trump’s Florida home. While Trump continued to demand transparency from the authorities, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the process after the affidavit was released. The affidavit was heavily redacted due to the ongoing legal proceedings against Trump, but it suggested that the former president may have had documents proving obstruction of justice.

Trump slammed US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart for granting the FBI permission to conduct the raid, implying that the decision was made due to the judge’s ‘animosity and hatred’ for Trump. He also referred to the affidavit as ‘a total public relations ruse by the FBI and DOJ’. Trump wrote on Twitter, ‘the political Hacks and Thugs had no right under the Presidential Records Act to storm Mar-a-Lago and steal everything in sight’.