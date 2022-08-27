Meghalaya CM says, Not forming alliance with anyone ahead of polls

Conrad Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya, stated on Saturday that the NPP will not form an alliance with any party—including the BJP—ahead of the state’s impending assembly elections.

However, Mr. Sangma added that despite the two parties’ ideological differences on a number of topics, the National People’s Party (NPP) will continue to be a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Center.

Meghalaya is likely to have elections early in 2019. After the NPP’s national meeting, Mr. Sangma, the party’s president, informed reporters, ‘We are not going to contest next assembly elections in alliance with anyone, including the BJP.’

Mr. Sangma underlined that the NPP would also stand alone in the next assembly elections in Odisha and Chhattisgarh and claimed that the party has never formed a pre-election pact with any party in any state.

He did add, though, that the NPP would continue to focus on the state elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh.