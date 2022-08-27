Miss England pageant scripts history! First beauty contestant to compete without makeup

Melisa Raouf, a 20-year-old Londoner, has just made history! Raouf is the first Miss England contestant to walk the runway without makeup. Melisa became the first contestant in the 94-year history of the beauty competition to go makeup-free in order to promote natural beauty.

Melisa, a political student, expressed her desire to inspire other women and young girls to embrace their natural beauty. Melisa impressed the judges in the semi-finals round on Monday, August 22, with her brave step, and she is now competing in the finals. She will forego cosmetics once more on the final day of the competition as she competes for the prestigious Miss England crown.

Melisa also won the ‘Bare Face’ round of the beauty pageant, which was added in 2019. ‘It encourages women to show us who they really are without the need to hide behind makeup and filters on social media,’ organiser Angie Beasley said. This is the first time I’ve seen a contestant compete without any makeup.

According to Mirror, the young talent described her experience reaching the finals as ‘quite a daunting experience’. Before adding that it was ‘so amazing to win this way. It means a lot to me because I believe many girls of various ages wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so,’ she explained.

‘If we are comfortable in our own skin, we should not be forced to cover our faces with makeup. Our flaws shape who we are, and this is what distinguishes each person. I believe that people should accept and love their flaws and blemishes because true beauty lies in simplicity’. Melisa will compete for the Miss England crown on October 17th against 40 other women. Melisa has become the talk of the internet, with netizens applauding her for taking the risk of promoting natural beauty.