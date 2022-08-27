NASA publishes a stunning photograph of the aurora captured from space

Almost everyone’s travel bucket list includes seeing the aurora, a stunning display of colour in the sky. From areas near the north and south poles of Earth, auroras can be seen. It is quite amazing to see how the colours spread and interact in the night sky.

However, we are unable to observe auroras from above. NASA offers assistance for all of these real-world needs.

A photo of the aurora was published by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). specifically the Aurora Australis. Near the South Pole, in particular from Tasmania and New Zealand, the aurora australis can be seen. NASA published a picture of the southern aurora obtained from the International Space Station.

The picture was uploaded to the space agency’s Instagram page.

The picture displays an exquisite use of color. The aurora is mostly green in color, but as it gets farther from the Earth, it takes on a pink-red tinge.

The photo on Instagram has received more than a million likes as of the time this story was published.