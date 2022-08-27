Nizamabad PFI camps to be targeted by NIA, 25 persons under scanner

The karate master was inspiring and teaching innocent youth while running training camps, brainwashing them to ‘attack people of other religions.’ The NIA will now look into whether PFI was a part of a plot to foment riots in the district.

25 people, including Abdul Qader, the karate instructor, who have alleged ties to PFI will face harsh punishment. A minimum of 200 people got training from Qader under the guise of karate classes, according to sources.

During the police operations, incriminating documents and weapons were seized, and all the accused were booked under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. These weapons allegedly served as training tools for young Muslims.

The NIA will look into how the PFI paid for these camps as well as any other funds the organisation got to manage them.