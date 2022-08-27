Noise launches NoiseFit Core 2 smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India’s leading smartwatch brand, Noise launched NoiseFit Core 2 smartwatch. The new wearable is priced at Rs. 3,999 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart in Black, Blue, Green, Grey, and Pink colours.

The new smartwatch features a 1.28-inch scratch-resistant touchscreen with a 240×240 pixels resolution. The NoiseFit Core 2 comes with over 100 cloud-based watch faces and a replaceable 22mm silicone strap. It packs a 230mAh battery that is said to have a battery life of up to 7 days and up to 30-day standby time.

The smartwatch offers various health monitoring features including a heart rate sensor, an SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, and a built-in pedometer. The new smartwatch is claimed to have a Bluetooth range of up to 10 metres and is compatible with Android version 5.0 or above and iPhones running on iOS 11.0 and above.