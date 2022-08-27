To protest namaz, right-wing group sings bhajan inside Bhopal mall

The offering of namaz at a mall in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, sparked a debate on Saturday. Around 3:30 pm, members of a right-wing group arrived at the wall and expressed their objection to Muslim employees conducting namaz at the mall.

On Saturday, some right-wing group members arrived at the location and voiced their displeasure when a few mall employees were doing namaz next to the fire exit on the ground floor. Right-wing activists start shooting those who were doing namaz.

To express their dissatisfaction with the namaz offering, the protesters began singing bhajans inside the mall. The mall management and security personnel arrived to the scene as the argument was growing and were able to calm both parties down. The police also arrived at the scene after learning about the commotion at the mall.

According to Dinesh Yadav, department coordinator for Bajrang Dal, group namaz has been served in the mall for a very long time. This data was shared with the party by other mall staff members.

The Hanuman Chalisa will be performed aloud in front of the mall if namaz is offered there, the Bajrang Dal has warned.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Police, no case has been filed in connection with the event. Sudhir Arjaria, the in-charge of the SP Nagar police station said that, no complaint have been made as of yet from any party about this matter.