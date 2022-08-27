Tractor-Trolley carrying more than 20 farmers falls into river

Lucknow: A tractor-trolley carrying more than 20 farmers fell into a river. The accident took place in Pali area in Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh today. 13 people swam out of the river and the rescue operation for finding others is progressing.

‘The men who came out have identified six others who were with them, which means at least those many are still missing. But they said there were at least two dozen people onboard. We have called in divers. We have not yet been able to locate and pull out the vehicle. Cranes are ready for that,’ said District Magistrate Avinash Kumar.

The farmers were returning after selling their cucumber produce in a vegetable mandi. One of the tractor wheels came off on the Garra river bridge and the vehicle swerved and broke through the railing, pulling the trolley and the passengers into the water.