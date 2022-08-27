Work-from-home culture to end at TCS; 25000 hires quit before receiving ID cards

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is putting an end to work from home (WFH) culture. TCS is expected to prohibit WFH after November. Not only TCS, but most tech companies are eventually calling all of their employees back to the office after providing WFH facilities for the last few years.

In response to the need for employees to return to work, TCS CEO N Ganapathy Subramaniam stated, ‘We hired approximately 100,000 people last year. About 25,000 of them joined TCS remotely, without even receiving ID cards or visiting a TCS office, and have also chosen to leave this year for another job. That makes me sad. I’m sure that if they had a face-to-face interaction, they would have valued TCS far more than working remotely because they are seeing someone on the screen’.

Subramaniam was speaking in a session moderated by Business Today’s Editor Sourav Majumdar at the [email protected] Summit. TCS COO, however, praised employees’ efforts during WFH, saying, ‘There were times when 99 to 100 percent of employees were working remotely. About 6-7 months ago, I met someone in an airport lounge who asked how I made a $1 billion profit in this quarter without anyone coming to work. You’re excited about it, and you have to share it with them (employees)’.

Approximately 20 to 25% of the company’s total workforce has returned to work. In response to new technological trends, he stated, ‘Everything we do will have to be constantly reimagined, which we are doing. There are three or four things that come to mind when I look around’. According to Subramaniam, these are advanced connectivity, security, privacy, and pervasive artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, the IT firm has confirmed that it will pay 100% variable pay to over 6 lakh employees. TCS shares closed 0.21 percent higher at Rs 3,225 today.