Zuckerberg basically concurs with comedian Joe Rogan who claims that Meta’s smart glasses pose a threat to privacy.

On his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ on Thursday, comedian Joe Rogan asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg if the company’s smart glasses could be a privacy danger.

Despite Zuckerberg’s best efforts to defend the glasses during the three-hour podcast discussion, he ultimately had to admit that it would be possible to covertly record someone wearing them.

These smart glasses are made by Meta in association with Ray-Ban.

They were introduced in September 2021 and have a tiny, voice-activated camera and microphone in each corner of the frame that enables users to snap pictures or films.

In one of the segments of the interview, Rogan questioned Zuckerberg about if such a covert camera would cause privacy concerns if people could just start shooting things.

In response, Zuckerberg said that when movies and photographs are being taken, a light in the corner of the spectacles flashes.

Rogan responded with a hypothetical case in which a creep could easily tape over the light.

Zuckerberg did not dismiss the likelihood, stating, ‘In theory, I suppose. It does, however, flicker, and it is a quite active indicator.

The CEO of Meta also mentioned that a tape can obstruct the camera’s operation. He added that the business is constantly developing better versions.