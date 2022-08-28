418 years of Shri Guru Granth Sahib’s Parkash Purab: PM Modi extends greetings

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of the 418 years of Parkash Purab of Shri Guru Granth Sahib, on Sunday. He took to Twitter to extend his greetings on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab.

‘Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji my greetings to everyone, particularly the Sikh community. The holy teachings of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji give strength to millions and make our society more just, inclusive and compassionate’, he tweeted. ‘On this auspicious day, let us follow the paths given by Guru Granth Sahib and make our lives successful’, his another tweet (in Gurmukhi) read.

On the occasion, a Nagar Kirtan (religious procession) was organised at the Gurudwara Shri Ramsar Sahib in Punjab’s Amritsar. It marks the completion of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, under Guru Arjan Dev’s supervision in 1604. In this Nagar Kirtan ceremony, the holy Guru Granth Sahib was taken taking on a buggy and a Sikh Marshal art team and a school army band also performed. The procession was organised from Shri Ramsar Gurudawara to Golden Temple Akal Takath Sahib.

The voluminous book was finally completed in 1604 and was installed at the Golden Temple. It also contains the teachings of prominent Indian saints, such as Ravidas, Ramananda, Bhagat Bhikhan, Kabir and Namdev among others, and Muslim Sufi saint Sheikh Farid. The text is regarded by the Sikhs as a living embodiment of their ten spiritual leaders and is pivotal in worship in Sikhism.