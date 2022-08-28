5 Bangladeshi nationals detained for illegally entering India

Guwahati: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel detained 5 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering India by crossing the international border. The Bangladeshi nationals crossed the international border near South Salmara Mankachar district in Assam on Sunday.

BSF detained them and handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on humanitarian grounds as a goodwill gesture.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 202 trains today: Full list

Earlier on August 18, 2 Bangladeshi nationals were sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for crossing the international border. The District and Sessions court of South Salmara Mankachar district convicted 2 Bangladeshi nationals and sentenced them to 5 years imprisonment for entering India illegally. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each. . The accused have been identified as Abdul Hai and Niranjan Ghosh.