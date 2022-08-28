Ahead of Congress poll on October 17 Harish Rawat says, Rahul Gandhi will soon be party president

Sunday had seen the release of election dates from the Congress Working Committee for the party’s full-time leader. Harish Rawat, a senior party official, anticipated that Rahul Gandhi will take the president of the Congress soon.

‘Soon Rahul ji will be the president of Congress. All of us party workers hope and request Rahul Gandhi to accept the post of Congress president,’ Harish Rawat said on Sunday. Election Day for the Congress is set for October 17, and Election Day for the counting is set for October 19.

After the Congress suffered its second consecutive loss in the 2019 parliamentary elections, Rahul Gandhi resigned as party leader. After an open uprising by a group of leaders known as the G-23 in August 2020, Sonia Gandhi, who took over the reins of the party once more as interim president, had also offered to resign, but the CWC had pushed her to stay in office.