Antony Perumbavoor officially confirms ‘Drishyam 3’

Thiruvananthapuram: Noted Malayalam film producer Antony Perumbavoor officially announced ‘Drishyam 3’. He announced the third installment of the popular crime thriller at a award function.

Directed by Jeetu Joseph, ‘Drishyam’ was released in the year 2013. The crime thriller film starring Mohanlal, Meena and Ansiba Hassan in the lead roles was a massive hit. The film was one of the biggest hit in the Malayalam film industry and was the first Malayalam film to collect Rs 50 crore at the box office.

It was remade into 4 other Indian languages- Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. It was also remade in Sinhala language and in Chinese. Thus, the Malayalam film became the first Indian film to be remade China.

The sequel of the film named ‘Drishyam 2: The Resumption’ was premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. The official Hindi remake of ‘Drishyam 2’ is currently under production and the film is all se to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.