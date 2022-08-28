Asus launches 6 Creator Series laptops in India: Details inside

Mumbai: Taiwan-based, multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics company, Asus launched upgrades for 6 of its Creator Series laptops in India. The series includes the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED, ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, Vivobook Pro 15 OLED, and Vivobook Pro 16X OLED.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is priced at Rs. 1,44,990. The laptop will be available online via Asus e-shop, Amazon, and Flipkart. The Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is priced at Rs. 2,49,990 and it will be available via the Asus e-shop. The ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED is priced at Rs. 3,29,990 and it will also be available via company’s online store.

The ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED will cost Rs. 1,99,990 and will be available online via the company online store, Amazon and Flipkart. The Vivobook Pro 15 OLED is priced at Rs. 89,990, and it will be available via Asus e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, and Asus Exclusive Stores. The Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is priced at Rs. 1,59,990 and the laptop will be sold via the Asus e-store online and Asus Exclusive Stores offline.