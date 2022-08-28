Australia’s defence minister will visit France, Germany, and the United Kingdom to strengthen ties

Australia’s defence minister said on Sunday that he hopes to strengthen defence connections with France, Germany, and the United Kingdom during trips to the European partners this week, citing the necessity of collaboration with like-minded nations as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

The trip, which will take place from August 29 to September 1, will be Richard Marles’ first since center-left Labor won a general election in May.

The government stated that the stop in France would assist ‘restore and revitalise’ their bilateral relationship, referring to France as one of Australia’s ‘oldest and most capable partners.’

Australia won a 555 million euro ($553 million) settlement with French military shipyard Naval Group in June following the cancellation of a multibillion-dollar submarine agreement last year.

Canberra thought the agreement would help heal a schism left by the previous government’s decision to abandon the agreement in favour of building nuclear-powered submarines with the United States and Britain under a new alliance known as AUKUS.

Marles will also attend a roundtable discussion with German defence sector executives during his trip this week, and he will visit shipyards in Britain, according to the government.

‘Our relationship with the United Kingdom is both historic and mutually beneficial, and our sustained commitment to AUKUS reflects that,’ Marles added.

‘My trip to Europe comes at a time when the conflict in Ukraine has highlighted the necessity of expanding collaboration with like-minded allies in Europe and the Indo-Pacific.’

Marles visited Japan in June to promote defence cooperation in order to counterbalance China’s expanding military influence in Asia.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong also announced on Sunday that she will visit adjacent Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Timor-Leste this week.

Australia has taken steps to strengthen Pacific partnerships in the face of growing Chinese influence, including signing a security treaty with China and the Solomon Islands in April.

Wong stated that she would meet with her counterpart in PNG, Justin Tkatchenko, as well as freshly re-elected Prime Minister James Marape and members of PNG’s new government.

Wong will depart from PNG on Wednesday for Timor-Leste, where he will meet with President Jose Ramos-Horta, Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak, and Foreign Minister Adaljiza Magno.

She stated that she intended to discuss topics such as Australia’s assistance for Timor-economic Leste’s development and its applications to join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the World Trade Organization.

‘Australia is dedicated to collaborating with Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste in the interests of a stable, resilient, and thriving Indo-Pacific,’ Wong stated.