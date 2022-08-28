Bayer starts a Phase III research of asundexian

On Sunday, the German company Bayer said that it has begun a Phase III trial programme to examine the effectiveness and security of asundexian, an oral Factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor.

According to Bayer, the medication candidate has the potential to provide a novel therapy option for people with atrial fibrillation, non-cardioembolic ischemic strokes, and high-risk transient ischemic attacks.

Around 2026, the patent on Bayer’s top-selling Xarelto, a medication that prevents strokes and in which partner Johnson & Johnson holds some rights, will expire.