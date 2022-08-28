Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of gold remained unchanged in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,840 per 8 gram in Kerala. Gold price depreciated in the last two days. Yesterday, the price of precious metal slipped down by Rs 280 per 8 gram. In last two days, the gold price edged lower by Rs 360 per 8 gram.

Also Read: Ducati launches Streetfighter V2 in India: Features and price

Price of gold in Chennai is Rs 52,285 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 47,927 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. The price of gold in Delhi is Rs 52,140 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 47,800 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. The price of gold in Kolkata is Rs 51,930 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 47,650 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. While 22 carat gold costs Rs 47,650 in Mumbai, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 52,930.