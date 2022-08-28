Doogee launched two new rugged smartphones: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese mobile communications company, Doogee launched two new rugged smartphones- Doogee S89 and S89 Pro. Doogee S89 has been priced at $309.99 (roughly Rs. 24,800) and Doogee S89 Pro has been priced at $359.99 (roughly Rs. 28,800). Both the handsets are currently available for pre-order via AliExpress and DoogeeMall websites in Black and Orange colours. Deliveries will begin from August 25.

Doogee S89 Pro specifications: The new rugged smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P90 and runs on Android 12. It sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with full-HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Connectivity options include NFC support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. The handset equips a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. It packs a 12,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging support.

Doogee S89 specifications: The smartphone runs on Android 12 and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P90. It has a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 12,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging support.