Evidence of water meeting magma found on Mars

An interesting discovery has been made by the Perseverance rover, which will soon begin its trip to the Enchanted Lake in the Jazero crater.

This discovery further supports the idea that water might exist on a volcanically active Mars. The rover discovered proof that the floor of the Jazero Crater is composed of volcanic rocks that have come into contact with water.

Since the Jazero crater was previously the site of a flowing lake billions of years ago, it was chosen as the location for the Perseverance rover to land and explore. In the crater, the rover is seeking for evidence of prehistoric microbial life. In the journal Science, the findings have been reported in four new studies.

They expected to find sedimentary rock, which is created when sand and mud in a wet environment mix together, but instead they discovered two different types of igneous rock, one of which was created by magma deep beneath and the other by volcanic activity on the surface.

The paper provides details about the crater floor prior to the arrival of the rover, unique rocks that seem to have formed from a substantial body of magma, and the distinctive ways that Perseverance’s rock-vaporizing laser and ground-penetrating radar established that igneous rocks cover the crater floor.