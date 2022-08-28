Four cases of swine flu reported in Jharkhand

Ranchi: The Jharkhand National Health Mission on Sunday informed that four cases of Swine Flu have been reported in three districts of the state.

‘Four cases of Swine Flu from Bokaro, Ranchi and Giridih districts were detected in the state’, said Dr Bhuvanesh Pratap Singh, MD, National Health Mission (NHM) Jharkhand. He further added that the health department is on high alert and all the precautions are being taken.

The patients are undergoing treatment at Bhagwan Mahavir Medica Super specialty Hospital in Ranchi. Two more patients are suspected with the respiratory disease and their test reports are expected to come on Monday, the hospital authority told PTI. ‘The patients underwent Covid test but they turned out to be Covid negative. We had a doubt as they were having viral infection. Then, we decided for H1N1 examination and they tested positive’, Dr Vijay Mishra, medical director of the hospital, told PTI.