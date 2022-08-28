German gas storage tanks filling up more quickly than anticipated

According to Economy Minister Robert Habeck, Germany’s gas storage tanks are filling up more quickly than anticipated, raising the possibility that Europe’s largest economy won’t experience severe gas shortages this winter.

Habeck was quoted by Der Spiegel Magazine as saying, ‘The reservoirs are filling up faster than specified,’ and ‘the government objective of obtaining 85% storage capacity by October could be fulfilled by the beginning of September.’

Phase two of a three-stage emergency plan for Germany was developed in response to a decrease in gas supplies from Russia, the country’s primary supplier.

According to figures from the BDEW power industry group, only 9.5% of Germany’s gas use in August came from Russia, according to a story in Spiegel. About 55% of the gas consumed in the nation last year came from Russia.

According to figures released on Sunday by the European operators organisation GIE, the government had set a target for gas storage levels of 75% by the first of September, but those levels are currently at 82.2%.

Companies will then be able to remove gas from the storage tanks in accordance with their winter supply plans for industry and consumers, according to Habeck.

Following the two nations’ resolution of logistical and technical obstacles to facilitate deliveries, liquefied natural gas (LNG) is also anticipated to flow to Germany via France, Spiegel reported, citing a document from the Economy Ministry.