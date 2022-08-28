Indian Railways cancels 202 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to cancel fully 160 trains and partially 42 trains today. These trains scheduled to operate today were cancelled due to operational and engineering-related work.Trains departing from Lucknow, Kanpur, Delhi, Guwahati, Ratnagiri, etc., are included in the list of cancelled trains

Full list of cancelled trains on August 28:

00113 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01824 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04213 , 04297 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 04913 , 04914 , 04915 , 04960 , 05366 , 05801 , 05802 , 05804 , 05810 , 06977 , 06980 , 07519 , 07520 , 07523 , 07524 , 07525 , 07906 , 07907 , 08429 , 08430 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09483 , 09484 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 12129 , 12130 , 12261 , 12809 , 12810 , 12811 , 12833 , 12834 , 12869 , 12950 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 15083 , 15417 , 15769 , 15770 , 15812 , 15959 , 15962 , 17006 , 17347 , 18029 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 20471 , 20948 , 20949 , 20972 , 22844 , 22845 , 22905 , 22983 , 22984 , 36033 , 36034 , 36812 , 36855 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37811 , 37812 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47170 , 47176 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47220 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

The national transporter have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. It urged all passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app .

Here is how to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check the full list of short terminated trains.