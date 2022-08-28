Infinix launches new 4G smartphone in India: price and specifications

Mumbai: Popular smartphone brand, Infinix launched a new 4G smartphone named Infinix Note 12 Pro in the Indian markets. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 16,999. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting September 1 in Alpine White, Tuscany Blue, and Volcanic Gray colours .

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 12 Pro runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6. The handset is powered by by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It features an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and carries speakers with DTS surround sound. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera with dual LED flash at the front. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS and USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an ambient light sensor, g-sensor, gyroscope, e-compass, a fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor.