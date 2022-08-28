Kali Mata’s idol damaged by miscreants in UP

Kaushambi: An idol of Kali Mata, a Hindu goddess, installed outside a village under the Saini police station area of Kaushambi district was damaged by unidentified miscreants, police said on Sunday.

Station House Officer of the police station Bhuvnesh Kumar Choubey said the villagers of Kura Muridan village in the police station area had installed the idol of Kali Mata on a mound outside the village. On Saturday night some miscreants damaged the idol and villagers were angry after finding out about the incident, he said.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons in connnection with the matter, the SHO said, adding that they have initiated an investigation in this regard.