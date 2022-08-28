DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSAutomobile

Lamborghini launches Huracan Tecnica in India: Features and price

Aug 28, 2022, 03:47 pm IST

Mumbai: Italy based luxury sports cars and SUV brand, Lamborghini launched its Huracan Tecnica in the Indian markets. The new car is priced at Rs 4.04 Crore (ex-showroom) in the country. This will be the third Huracan model to go on sale in the Indian market after the Huracan EVO and Huracan STO.

The car is powered by a  naturally aspirated 5.2L V10 engine. The engine produces  634 bhp of power  and peak torque of 565 Nm. All the power is transmitted to  the rear wheels using  a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.  It can achieve a top speed of 325kph and can accelerate from 0-100kph in a claimed 3.2sec and 200kph in 9.1sec.

The Huracan Tecnica is also equipped with the Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics system (LDVI) to manage various driver assists and active aero elements. It also gets its own model-specific Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS).

