MV Govindan Master appointed as CPM secretary

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) central committee member and Kerala state minister for Excise and local Self Government MV Govindan Master appointed as the secretary of CPM Kerala state committee. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stepped down from the secretary post on Sunday due to ill health. The decision was taken at the state committee meeting of the CPM.

As per reports, the state cabinet will be reshuffled soon due Govindan’s appointment as party secretary. Former health minister KK Shailaja will be included in the cabinet. The decision regarding this will be taken during the state secretariat on Monday.

Kodiyeri became the state secretary in 2015 and was reappointed in 2018. He served as Home minister in V S Achuthanandan-led LDF government from 2006 to 2011.