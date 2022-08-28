Syrian Kurdish forces backed by US take action to stop ‘brutal torture’ at IS camp

U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish security forces have begun a fresh operation to target Islamic State sleeper cells in a sizable detention facility in the northeast where the level of bloodshed has risen to all-time highs.

This year, there have been at least 44 fatalities, including 14 women, in the al-Hol camp, which houses internal refugees and the families of alleged IS fighters.

According to Ali Hassan, a spokesman for the internal security forces working in Syria’s semi-autonomous northeast, ‘We initiated the campaign at this time because of the urgent need brought on by the escalation and growth in violent crimes by IS cells in al-Hol camp.’