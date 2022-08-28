Tagg launches two new smartwatches in India: Details inside

Mumbai: India’s leading consumer Electronics Brand, Tagg launched 2 new smartwatches – Tagg Verve Connect Ultra and Tagg Verve Max Buzz- in India. The Tagg Verve Connect Ultra has been priced at Rs. 3,499 and is currently available for purchase at Amazon in in Beige, Black, Blue, and Gold colours. The Tagg Verve Max Buzz is currently being sold on Flipkart for Rs. 1,999 in Black, Blue, Gray, Gold, and Green colours.

Also Read: Doogee launched two new rugged smartphones: Details inside

The Verve Connect Ultra features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with an always on option. The Verve Max Buzz comes with a 1.81-inch display. Both the smartwatches house over 120 sports modes including walking, running, and cycling among others. The smartwatches also come with multiple health trackers including heart rate tracker, and SpO2 tracker among others. They have an IP67 dust and water resistant rating. The wearables also have password protect feature.