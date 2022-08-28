The US Supreme Court upholds SpaceX’s intention to launch satellites into lower Earth orbit.

After a US court affirmed the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) decision to accept a plan to station some Starlink satellites at a lower Earth orbit than initially planned, SpaceX’s plans to offer space-based broadband internet were hampered.

The FCC authorised SpaceX to launch 2,824 satellites at a lower orbit in 2021 in order to provide those who do not currently have access to high-speed broadband internet with it.

Viasat Inc. and DISH disagreed with the FCC’s judgement.

According to Viasat, the choice represents a setback for the preservation of space and the environment. Additionally, it said that adverse effects that would have otherwise persisted for decades or perhaps centuries may have been prevented if the court had ordered the FCC to address ‘complex difficulties underlying the deployment of mega-constellations in (low-earth orbit).’ Reuters highlighted this.

The deployment of the space agency is considerable, according to Viasat. Comparatively, it was stated that throughout human history, just about 10,000 satellites had been launched. One satellite from the company is now circling SpaceX’s network. The decision made by Viasat was deemed speculative by the court.