This day will see the Hindi release of ‘Sita Ramam,’ starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna.

Sita Ramam, the love story starring Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur, has received high accolades from both reviewers and viewers alike. The Rashmika Mandanna-starring movie was first released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam; it will soon be released in the Hindi-speaking region.

The movie’s producers said on Friday that it will get a wide distribution on September 2 following a strong debut in the South.

‘#SitaRamam to amaze in Hindi, Grand Release On Sep 2nd,’ tweeted Vyjayanthi flicks.

The movie starring Hanu Raghavapudi was first released on August 5, 2022, and has been making a tonne of money ever since. The historical drama has already made over 75 crores worldwide.

The movie is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war, and Dulquer Salmaan plays Lieutenant Ram, a Mrunal who is stationed in Kashmir.

The love interest of Dulquer’s character, Sita Mahalakshmi, is played by Thakur.

Rashmika is taking on the character of a Pakistani girl who travels to India in the meantime.

The touching love tale, soulful lyrics, and stunning graphics in the movie with an excellent star cast combine to create an emotional saga.

Sumanth, Bhumika Chawla, and Gautham Vasudev Menon are among the other actors who appear in the movie.

According to reports, the producers and streaming juggernaut Amazon Prime Videos have struck a significant deal, and the movie will soon be available online.