2-year-old dies in gas cylinder blast while inflating balloon

In the Amravati district of Maharashtra, a two-year-old girl was killed when a gas cylinder burst as she inflated a balloon that her grandpa had bought for her, a police official said on Sunday.

According to the official, the incident happened on Saturday night in Shindi village, Achalpur taluka, about 150 kilometres from Nagpur, when the child had gone with her grandfather to the Tanha Pola festival, which is held to recognise the value of bulls and oxen in agriculture and farming activities.

The gas cylinder needed to inflate the balloon exploded as they were buying it. The child was gravely hurt when a piece of the cylinder struck her leg. He said that she passed away from the wounds while receiving medical attention at a hospital. The Achalpur police have registered a case and are looking into it.