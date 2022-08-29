A large asteroid the size of an aeroplane is heading toward Earth.

A large asteroid is travelling towards Earth and could do so today. The asteroid, which is the size of an aeroplane, will come within a few miles of Earth today, August 28, according to a warning from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa).

On August 29, 3:25 am IST, the asteroid NEO 2022 QP3 will fly by Earth. The asteroid, which is 100 feet large, might pass the Earth by 5.51 million kilometres.

The asteroid’s velocity of 7.93 km/s has been validated by NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS).

The US space agency’s Planetary Defence Coordination Office reports that the asteroid has been classified as a ‘potentially hazardous object’ because of its proximity to Earth.

Following Saturday’s close encounter with asteroid NEO 2022 QQ4, something has happened. When it came the closest to Earth, it was 5.93 million kilometres away. The enormous asteroid was travelling at a speed of 7.23 km/s, according to CNEOS.

NASA deploys its DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft to protect Earth from these rocky shards. To veer an asteroid off its course, the space agency shoots a spacecraft directly into the centre of the object.