Abuse of Canada’s deputy prime minister Freeland in Alberta is described by Trudeau as a trend.

The abusive verbal assault against Chrystia Freeland, his deputy prime minister and finance minister, was denounced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday. He called it a ‘extremely disturbing harassment’ that was not an isolated incident.

In a speech on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that ‘we are seeing more and more people in public life and people in positions of responsibility, particularly women, racialized Canadians, people of minority or different community groups, being targeted almost because of the increasing strength of your voices.’

We must question ourselves what sort of country we are and what kind of country we want to be because we are experiencing a backlash.

Freeland was seen in the incident’s footage being yelled at as she approached the elevator of a Grande Prairie, Alberta, city hall building late on Friday.

As Freeland approached and entered the elevator, the man asked, ‘What the fuck are you doing in Alberta?’ The video received hundreds of thousands of views, and he also branded her a ‘traitor’ and a ‘fucking bitch.’