Alliance Air launches new domestic flight service

Mumbai: Alliance Air has launched flight service connecting Mysore in Karnataka and Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The air carrier will operate tri-weekly flights on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. This will be the second flight service between the two cities. Indigo already has a service on this route.

The air carrier will deploy a 70-seater aircraft for the service. The flight from Chennai will take off at 9:25 AM and arrive at Mysuru airport at 11 AM. The return journey will begin at 11:30 AM and reach Chennai at 1 PM.

Mysuru airport offers direct flights to 6 destinations including Hyderabad, Kochi, Goa, Hubbali, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Alliance Air recently resumed its services on the New Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu route. While a non-stop flight between Delhi and Kullu will be operated on Sundays, on other days, the flight will be operated via Chandigarh. The Kullu-bound direct flight from Delhi will take off at 6:40 AM and land at Kullu’s Bhuntar Airport at 8:00 AM on Sundays. On return, the flight will take off from Kullu at 8:30 AM and reach Delhi at 9:50 AM.