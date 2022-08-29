Asia Cup 2022: Karthik Aryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ style wish on India’s thrashing victory over Pak win hearts

Mumbai: India opened its Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a thrilling 5 wicket win over Pakistan in the blockbuster clash, and Internet is pouring love over the team. Celebrities and politicians have heaped praises over the Men in Bue, in different ways, and Bollywood star Karthik Aryan’s wish has won hearts.

After Team India’s victory in an Asia Cup Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, Kartik congratulated the men in blue in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ way. It’s been almost four months since Kartik Aaryan’s blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhuliayaa 2’ was released and to date, but he is leaving no chance to promote the blockbuster horror comedy.

Taking to Instagram, he dropped a video featuring Team India’s winning moments. His song ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ can be heard playing in the background of the video. For the caption, he tweaked the song’s lyrics and replaced the lines ‘dil mein tu rehi hai betabi kehti hai I keep praying all day all night long’ with ‘I keep praying that India win All day All night long’.

He also heaped praises on all-rounder Hardik Pandya who scored unbeaten 33 and takes 3/25 to help his side win their opening Asia Cup clash by five wickets. ‘#HardikRoohBaba’, Kartik, who played Rooh Baba in one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, added.

Meanwhile, various Indian cricketers from past and present took to social media to express their happiness after the victory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Indian cricket team for its win over Pakistan in an Asia Cup game and said it displayed superb skill and grit. The crucial partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped India defeat arch-rivals Pakistan in the thrilling clash between the arch rivals.