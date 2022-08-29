Commodity Market: Gold price fall sharply

Mumbai: Gold price fall sharply in the commodity market. Price of sovereign gold slipped down by Rs 120 per 8 gram to Rs 37,720 . Gold price remained firm yesterday. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4715.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures fell to one-month low of 50,970 per 10 gram, down by 0.5%. Silver futures tumbled 1.3% to Rs 54063 per kg.

In the internal markets, spot gold rates fell 0.3% to $1,732.17 per ounce. Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 1% to $18.69 per ounce while platinum slipped 1% to $855.27.