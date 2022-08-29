Copyright litigation involving ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is being dismissed by Paramount studio.

The makers of the Tom Cruise blockbuster ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ have filed paperwork to have a copyright case against the movie dismissed.

Regarding the magazine story that served as the inspiration for the first ‘Top Gun,’ the production company was sued.

The writer Ehud Yonay’s wife Shosh and son Yuval Yonay filed the complaint in June. The plaintiff claimed that the production company produced the sequel despite not renewing the rights they had acquired for the original movie.

Paramount has now claimed that the new film is a work of fiction and does not borrow any concepts from the many years ago published magazine piece.

As per the People, the studio stated: ‘Any similarity between these vastly different works derives from the fact that Top Gun is an actual naval training facility.’

The studio’s attorneys included. ‘Plaintiffs do not hold exclusive rights to Top Gun-related works.’

The studio further contends that there are numerous parallels between the original work and the follow-up that can be used to support their position.

After 35 years, copyright law enables authors to reclaim the rights to their creations. According to Variety, Yonay passed away in 2012, but his widow and son terminated the studio’s rights on the article in 2018 by filing a notice.

According to the reports, Yonays also sought a lump sum payment for damages, which included lost profits, income, and legal costs.

The following court appearance is set for September 26.